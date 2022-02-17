UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To UN: Russia Moving Toward 'imminent Invasion'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 07:39 PM

The US envoy to the United Nations warned on Thursday that evidence on the ground suggests "Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion" of Ukraine as Washington disputes Moscow's claims of a troop pullback

Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Thursday "to signal our intense commitment to diplomacy."

