US Envoy to UN Says Expects Security Council Meeting on Ukraine in April

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday that she expects a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine to take place in April.

"I suspect that there will be a meeting on Ukraine during Russia's presidency," Thomas-Greenfield said during a stakeout.