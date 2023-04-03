UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To UN Says Expects Security Council Meeting On Ukraine In April

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 09:47 PM

US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday that she expects a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine to take place in April

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday that she expects a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine to take place in April.

"I suspect that there will be a meeting on Ukraine during Russia's presidency," Thomas-Greenfield said during a stakeout.

