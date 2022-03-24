US Envoy to UN Says Hopes to Achieve Justice in Ukraine in Name of Late Madeleine Albright

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US Envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she seeks to do justice with respect to Ukraine in memory of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who passed away earlier on Wednesday.

"(Albright's) story of fleeing Czechoslovakia as a refugee at a young age and rising in the highest levels of the US government has echoed in my mind amid the current crisis in Ukraine, and I hope to do justice for her memory today," Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN General Assembly session.

Earlier on Wednesday, Albright's family announced in a statement that the 84-year old former Secretary of State passed away after a long fight with cancer.

Albright, a native of Prague, moved to the United States in 1948, where she worked as a professor at Georgetown University's school of Foreign Service and founded the Albright Institute for Global Affairs at Wellesley College. Albright also headed the Democratic National Institute non-governmental organization that sought to influence world affairs complementing the work of the US government.