US Envoy To UN Says Room For Diplomacy Absolutely Exists To Resolve Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Published February 18, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The United States believes there is still room for diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine-Russia crisis, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"Absolutely," Thomas-Greenfield said during an NBC news interview on Thursday when asked if there is still room for discussions to resolve the crisis.

"We've also made clear that we will not discuss Ukraine without Ukraine or Europe without Europe being at the table. The possibilities of a diplomatic solution are there, the Russians just have to accept that possibility and choose diplomacy over confrontation."

>