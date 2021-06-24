UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy To UN Says Security Council Must Vote For Cross-Border Aid Renewal In Syria

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Envoy to UN Says Security Council Must Vote for Cross-Border Aid Renewal in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The UN Security Council has an obligation to vote to support the renewal of the cross-border humanitarian aid delivery mechanism in northwestern Syria next month, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have an obligation to extend the mandate. Colleagues, we must vote for renewal," Thomas-Greenfield said at a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

The Security Council is set to vote on July 11 on a resolution to extend the aid delivery mechanism through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing from Turkey for another year.

Authorized by the council in 2014, the mechanism initially allowed the United Nations and humanitarian partners to bring aid to Syria through four border crossings from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan without prior consent from Damascus.

In January 2020, a resolution adopted by the council reduced the number of crossing points from four to two from Turkey for six months. Last July, the Security Council adopted another resolution that authorized aid deliveries using one crossing point - Bab Al-Hawa from Turkey for a year.

Both changes were taken following Russia's and China's opposition to reauthorizing the mechanism as it was. The two permanent members of the Security Council used their veto power to block attempts by other member states to keep the crossings open.

Russia had argued humanitarian aid could be delivered using cross-lines from within Syria and previously indicated that it would advocate for the closing of the last remaining crossing point in July.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Turkey China Vote Iraq Damascus January July Border 2020 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

1 hour ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

1 hour ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

1 hour ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.