US Envoy to UN Says to Visit Mideast in 'Next Few Months' Regarding Aid to Palestinians

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday that she plans to visit the Middle East "in the next few months" within the context of Israeli-Palestinian relations and US aid to the region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday that she plans to visit the middle East "in the next few months" within the context of Israeli-Palestinian relations and US aid to the region.

"I plan to make a trip out to the region sometime in the next few months," Thomas-Greenfield told the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee when asked about the possibility US aid may reach the Palestinian movement Hamas.

Thomas-Greenfield noted that the State Department delegations pay regular visits to the region to support the Palestinians as well as to ensure that no US assistance gets into the hands of Hamas.

The US ambassador reiterated that the United States is categorically committed to Israel's right to exist and will fight every attempt to question that position.

Israel and Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, were locked in armed conflict for 11 days until a ceasefire was announced on May 20. The hostilities were preceded by days of clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.