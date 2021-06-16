UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy To UN Says To Visit Mideast In 'Next Few Months' Regarding Aid To Palestinians

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:29 PM

US Envoy to UN Says to Visit Mideast in 'Next Few Months' Regarding Aid to Palestinians

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday that she plans to visit the Middle East "in the next few months" within the context of Israeli-Palestinian relations and US aid to the region

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday that she plans to visit the middle East "in the next few months" within the context of Israeli-Palestinian relations and US aid to the region.

"I plan to make a trip out to the region sometime in the next few months," Thomas-Greenfield told the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee when asked about the possibility US aid may reach the Palestinian movement Hamas.

Thomas-Greenfield noted that the State Department delegations pay regular visits to the region to support the Palestinians as well as to ensure that no US assistance gets into the hands of Hamas.

The US ambassador reiterated that the United States is categorically committed to Israel's right to exist and will fight every attempt to question that position.

Israel and Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, were locked in armed conflict for 11 days until a ceasefire was announced on May 20. The hostilities were preceded by days of clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Related Topics

Hearing Police United Nations Israel Gaza Visit Jerusalem United States Middle East May From Court

Recent Stories

Putin Says Navalny Knew Not Informing of Whereabou ..

1 minute ago

UN Looks Forward to Learning More About Outcomes o ..

1 minute ago

DC for comprehensive plan to solve traffic congest ..

1 minute ago

BoI organizes workshop on reforms initiatives to i ..

4 minutes ago

Role of ulema in eliminating religious hatred cann ..

4 minutes ago

New Facility in Russia's Irkutsk Aviation Plant to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.