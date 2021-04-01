US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground With Russia, China

(@FahadShabbir)

US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters on Wednesday Washington is trying to bridge gaps with Russia and China at the organization and find common ground on issues of shared concern

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters on Wednesday Washington is trying to bridge gaps with Russia and China at the organization and find common ground on issues of shared concern.

"We know that there are red lines, there are areas where we have serious concerns, and we've been frank about those concerns: in China - what is happening with the Uyghurs, for example, with Russia - in Syria, and there are many others," Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We try to bridge those gaps," she continued. "We also try to find those areas where we have common ground."

Among the areas where the three countries were able to find a consensus was the situation in Myanmar, following the military coup in February, the diplomat said.

She added that with her Chinese counterparts, Washington is engaging on climate action.

"As a top diplomat in New York, it is my responsibility to find common ground so that we can achieve common goals, but not to give the country a pass when they are... pushing in directions that we find unacceptable," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The ambassador also pointed out that since she assumed her role at the United Nations one month ago, she has discovered that countries like Russia and China were happy to engage with the United States.

"I have found... that our friends, as well as those who may not be considered our friends, are happy to have us at the table. They want us at the table, and they have welcomed us with open arms," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Wednesday marks the end of the US presidency over the UN Security Council for the month of March, with which Thomas-Greenfield started her job at the United Nations.