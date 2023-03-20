(@FahadShabbir)

Washington's military drills in coordination with Seoul are not the cause of missile launches by North Korea, US Envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Washington's military drills in coordination with Seoul are not the cause of missile launches by North Korea, US Envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"Our exercises are not the cause of the DPRK launches. We were not conducting exercises when the DPRK began its unprecedented pace of launches," Thomas-Greenfield said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

She said the exercises as longstanding and routine, adding that they are purely defensive in nature.

"They support the security of the United States and the Republic of Korea, and the peace and stability of the region," she said.

She also said the draft resolution, offered by Russia and China, which is urging to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea, would reward Pyongyang for "doing nothing" to comply with Security Council Resolutions.

Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang earlier on Monday at the same meeting accused the US of organizing military drills in the region.

"Since the start of this year, the United States and others have continued their unprecedented large-scale joint military exercises," he said.

On Sunday, the Yonhap news agency said North Korea test-fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. Japan expressed protest to North Korea via diplomatic channels regarding the latest test-launch.

The NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday that the missile test-launched by North Korea landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The latest missile launch comes three days after North Korea test-launched a Hwansong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to the joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea.