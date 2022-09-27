UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To UN To Introduce Resolution Condemning Russia Over Donbas Referendums - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 10:17 PM

US Envoy to UN to Introduce Resolution Condemning Russia Over Donbas Referendums - Reports

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is going to introduce on Tuesday a resolution condemning Russia over the referendums in Donbas, CNN said, citing a US official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is going to introduce on Tuesday a resolution condemning Russia over the referendums in Donbas, CNN said, citing a US official.

The resolution will declare that the UN Security Council does not support the use of force to change state borders, the report said.

US diplomats are privately meeting with counterparts from all Security Council members, including from China and India, to ensure that they will support the document, the official noted.

Thomas-Greenfield will accuse Russia of the intention to annex the territories of another UN member country by force, he added.

Referendums on joining Russia have taken place from 23 to 27 September in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

