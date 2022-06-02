- Home
- US Envoy to UN to Meet Russia's Nebenzia for Talks on Aid Deliveries Into Syria - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:40 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield plans to meet with Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia to discuss aid deliveries into Syria from Turkey, Reuters reported on Thursday.
The US diplomat stated she is not going to let Moscow use the issue of humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria as a "bargaining chip" on Ukraine, according to the report.