(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United States intends to participate in the Council of Europe's Register of Damage for Ukraine, the US Mission to UN Media Note said on Monday.

"The United States has expressed its intent to join the Council of Europe's "Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine on or after February 24, 2022," as a founding Associate Member...," the statement said. "As head of the U.S. delegation to the Summit, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, will represent the United States in joining the enlarged partial agreement establishing the Register.

"

It is an important step to hold Russia accountable, it added.

The US plans to provide funding, working with Congress, to support the registry, according to the US Permanent Mission to the UN.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the operation's goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. To achieve this, according to him, Russia plans to carry out the "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine" and to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.