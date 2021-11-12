UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To UN To Tour Middle East Next Week

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Envoy to UN to Tour Middle East Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The US envoy to the United Nations will travel to Israel, Palestine and Jordan next week in an attempt to drum up support for a two-state solution and reaffirm Washington's support of its long-time ally.

"Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Amman on November 14-19 to reaffirm our partnerships, meet with senior UN officials, and advance US objectives in the middle East," the US mission to the UN said in a statement.

In a shift from Donald Trump's policy, President Joe Biden criticized Israel's new government last month for moving ahead with its plan to build illegally hundreds of thousands of Jewish homes on occupied Palestinian territory.

The envoy's trip to Israel will be the first by a US cabinet official since right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took office in June.

She will meet with senior officials to reinforce her country's commitment to Israeli security. While in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, the diplomat will continue efforts to build ties with the Palestinians.

"In Jerusalem and Ramallah, she will discuss practical steps to advance freedom, security, and prosperity for all and to preserve the viability of a two-state solution," the statement continued.

During the Amman leg of her trip, the envoy will thank the Jordanian government for hosting more than 700,000 refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries. She will visit displaced persons to assess their humanitarian needs.

