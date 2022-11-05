UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To UN To Travel To Albania, Poland From November 6-9 To Discuss Aid To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 07:32 PM

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will visit Albania and Poland from November 6-9 to discuss the assistance these nations provide to Ukraine, the US mission to the UN said on Saturday

"Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, will travel to Albania and Poland November 6 to 9," the statement said.

Thomas-Greenfield will reiterate Washington's "unwavering support" for Albania and Poland amid the crisis brought about by the Ukrainian conflict.

The envoy will hold meetings with government officials to discuss bolstering cooperation with the US in energy and food security and strengthening the transatlantic alliance.

The agenda will also cover collaboration between Washington, Warsaw and Tirana on "holding Russia accountable."

During the visit to Albania, which will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the establishment of US-Albania diplomatic relations, Thomas-Greenfield will meet with senior officials of the country.

In Poland, the US ambassador will meet with officials and humanitarian partners and will observe UN humanitarian operations that support over 1.4 million refugees from Ukraine.

