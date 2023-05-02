UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To UN Will Discuss Brazil's Role In Ukraine Conflict Settlement - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 04:20 AM

US Envoy to UN Will Discuss Brazil's Role in Ukraine Conflict Settlement - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will discuss Brazil's role in the Ukrainian conflict during her upcoming trip to Brazilia, a senior US official told reporters.

"There is a role for Brazil and other countries around the world to support diplomatic efforts for an outcome of this conflict consistent with the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and the UN Charter," the official said during a press briefing on Monday.

The United States appreciates Brazil's direct efforts in this matter, the official added.

Thomas-Greenfield's three-day trip begins on Tuesday and is conducted to advance bilateral relations.

The states' envoys at the UN Security Council (UNSC) often travel to countries as part of the UNSC agenda but some ambassadors, like Thomas-Greenfield, sometimes visit places of interest to the country they represent.

Related Topics

World United Nations Visit Brazil United States

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

4 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

4 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

4 hours ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.