(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will discuss Brazil's role in the Ukrainian conflict during her upcoming trip to Brazilia, a senior US official told reporters.

"There is a role for Brazil and other countries around the world to support diplomatic efforts for an outcome of this conflict consistent with the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and the UN Charter," the official said during a press briefing on Monday.

The United States appreciates Brazil's direct efforts in this matter, the official added.

Thomas-Greenfield's three-day trip begins on Tuesday and is conducted to advance bilateral relations.

The states' envoys at the UN Security Council (UNSC) often travel to countries as part of the UNSC agenda but some ambassadors, like Thomas-Greenfield, sometimes visit places of interest to the country they represent.