US Envoy To Vienna Nuclear Talks With Russia Says Looking Forward To Next Round

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:20 PM

US Envoy to Vienna Nuclear Talks With Russia Says Looking Forward to Next Round

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The US negotiator in the recent arms control talks with Russia thanked the host country Austria for its contribution on Tuesday and said he was looking forward to the next round.

Monday's meeting in Vienna saw Marshall Billingslea, of the US Department of State, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov hold marathon talks on the extension of the New START treaty, the last bilateral pact limiting their countries' nuclear arsenals.

"Excellent meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister [Alexander] Schallenberg. Hosts have been most gracious, giving Russia and US a chance to hold nuclear arms talks, despite pandemic. Long history of Vienna as place where East meets West. Looking forward to next round," Billingslea tweeted.

Schallenberg confirmed that his country was ready to welcome back US and Russian negotiators as they look for compromise on a successor treaty. The arms control agreement is set to expire in February.

"We hope this has set a process in motion that will lead to a comprehensive nuclear disarmament treaty. Given our long tradition as a place of dialogue, we will continue to offer our services as a host," Schallenberg was quoted as saying by his ministry.

Russia's Sergey Ryabkov has confirmed to Sputnik that the next round of talks may be held in late July or early August. Russia wants the current deal to be extended by another five years, while the US insists on trilaterizing the pact to include China, which has rejected the invitation to join.

