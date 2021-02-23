US Envoy to Visit Gulf States for Talks on Ending Conflict in Yemen - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking is heading to several Gulf countries this week for meetings with senior officials on bringing the Yemeni conflict to its end, the State Department announced in a release on Monday.

"US Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking will travel to several Gulf countries from February 22 to March 3," the release said. "He will meet with senior government officials in the region and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths. US Special Envoy Lenderking's discussions will focus on the United States' dual-track approach to end the conflict in Yemen: a lasting political solution and humanitarian relief for the Yemeni people."