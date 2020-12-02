UrduPoint.com
US Envoy To Visit Mozambique, South Africa For Talks On Countering IS - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Envoy to Visit Mozambique, South Africa for Talks on Countering IS - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The US government's top envoy to coordinate counterterrorism activities will visit South Africa and Mozambique this week to discuss current threats in the region, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan Sales will travel to Maputo, Mozambique and Pretoria, South Africa this week to discuss terrorist threats in southern Africa," the department said in a press release.

On December 2 and 3, Sales will meet with senior Mozambican government officials to discuss ongoing efforts to counter terrorism in the country and the region linked to the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia), the State Department said.

Sales will also discuss ways to boost Mozambique's civilian law enforcement capabilities and border security, the note continued.

On December 4, Sales will meet with South African officials to discuss the role South Africa plays in regional security in Africa and ways to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, the State Department said.

