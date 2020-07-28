UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy To Visit UK This Week, Call For Extending UN Arms Embargo On Iran - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:00 AM

US Envoy to Visit UK This Week, Call for Extending UN Arms Embargo on Iran - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook is visiting the United Kingdom and Estonia this week to meet with officials and call for the extension of a United Nations arms embargo on Iran, the State Department said in a statement.

"Special Representative Hook will travel to Estonia and the United Kingdom on July 28-29 for consultations with our European allies," the statement said on Monday.

The State Department said Hook met with high-level officials in Qatar and Kuwait over the weekend to discuss extending the UN arms embargo on Iran, which is scheduled to expire on October 18.

In June, the United States introduced a draft resolution at the UN Security Council to extend the United Nations arms embargo on Iran before it expires.

However, Russia and China have voiced their opposition to the draft resolution.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. The agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the UN arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Kuwait Qatar Germany Estonia United Kingdom United States June July October 2015 Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

3 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

4 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

4 hours ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

4 hours ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

4 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.