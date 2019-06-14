US Envoy Urges Parties in Sudan to Transition to Civilian-Led Government - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Sudan Donald Booth is urging all parties in Sudan to protect civilians from attacks and immediately transition to a civilian-led interim government in the country, a Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Assistant Secretary [Tibor] Nagy and Special Envoy Booth emphasized the need to end attacks on civilians and rapidly transition to a civilian-led interim government," the spokesperson said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Booth and Nagy met with representatives of Sudan's opposition movement Forces for Freedom and Change and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sky news Arabia reported earlier on Thursday that the Forces for Freedom and Change said during the meeting with Booth that it was important for Sudanese military personnel to withdraw from cities and deploy police there as well as release all political prisoners.

Forces for Freedom and Change have reportedly supported Ethiopia's initiative to act as a mediator in the dialogue between the opposition and the Transitional Military Council (TMC), which was established in the wake of the overthrow of long-time President Omar Bashir.

The State Department spokesperson said Booth and Nagy will conclude their visit to the Sudanese capitol Khartoum by conducting meetings with the TMC, civil leaders and representatives of partner countries.

Booth and Nagy will then travel to Ethiopia to participate in meetings with the African Union and Ethiopian government officials, the spokesperson added.

Anti-government protests have been held for months in Sudan, culminating in a military coup on April 11 that saw then President Omar Bashir overthrown and imprisoned. The TMC soon came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. However, the protests have continued, with the demonstrators demanding that the military hand over power to a new civilian government.