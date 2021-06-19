US Envoy Urges Yemen Government to Return to Aden, Honor Riyadh Deal - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking urged the country's government leaders to return to the city of Aden as soon as possible, and move rapidly to implement the Riyadh accord, as well reducing the level of fighting in the city of Marib, the State Department said.

"Special Envoy Lenderking met with officials from the governments of the Republic of Yemen and Saudi Arabia," the State Department said in a media note on Friday. "[Lenderking] noted the need for the Yemeni government to return to Aden as soon as possible and highlighted the importance of swift progress in the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.

"

Lenderking also discussed the latest efforts to achieve a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire and emphasized the importance of the free flow of goods, especially fuel, through Hudaydah port and throughout Yemen, the note said.

"The special envoy also discussed with the Omanis their recent visit to Sana'a and reiterated US appreciation for the efforts of Oman in encouraging peace efforts in Yemen," the note added.

While in Saudi Arabia, Lederking also held talks on the conflict with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and representatives of the other four permanent members of the UN Security Council, according to the note.