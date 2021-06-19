UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Urges Yemen Government To Return To Aden, Honor Riyadh Deal - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Envoy Urges Yemen Government to Return to Aden, Honor Riyadh Deal - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking urged the country's government leaders to return to the city of Aden as soon as possible, and move rapidly to implement the Riyadh accord, as well reducing the level of fighting in the city of Marib, the State Department said.

"Special Envoy Lenderking met with officials from the governments of the Republic of Yemen and Saudi Arabia," the State Department said in a media note on Friday. "[Lenderking] noted the need for the Yemeni government to return to Aden as soon as possible and highlighted the importance of swift progress in the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.

"

Lenderking also discussed the latest efforts to achieve a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire and emphasized the importance of the free flow of goods, especially fuel, through Hudaydah port and throughout Yemen, the note said.

"The special envoy also discussed with the Omanis their recent visit to Sana'a and reiterated US appreciation for the efforts of Oman in encouraging peace efforts in Yemen," the note added.

While in Saudi Arabia, Lederking also held talks on the conflict with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and representatives of the other four permanent members of the UN Security Council, according to the note.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Riyadh Oman Visit Progress Marib Aden Saudi Arabia Media From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

2 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

4 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

3 hours ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-ori ..

3 hours ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

3 hours ago

Islamabad Police arrests nine outlaws

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.