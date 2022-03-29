UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Visiting Gulf States For Talks On Yemen - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 07:33 PM

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is visiting Gulf states to discuss diplomatic efforts toward a durable and inclusive resolution of the Yemen conflict, the State Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is visiting Gulf states to discuss diplomatic efforts toward a durable and inclusive resolution of the Yemen conflict, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Special Envoy Lenderking will prioritize his engagements in the region on mobilizing additional life-saving humanitarian assistance for Yemen," the statement read.

Although the US has provided an additional $585 million to Yemen, the country's humanitarian response remains just 30% funded, it added.

In addition, the middle Eastern nation is facing a lack of wheat supplies caused by the crisis in Ukraine. The latter has accounted for over 30% of Yemen's wheat imports, the statement noted.

While in Saudi Arabia, Lenderking will participate in intra-Yemeni dialogue facilitated by the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"The United States welcomes opportunities for Yemenis to come together, to represent their diverse experiences and perspectives, and to identify solutions and reforms that can improve the lives of citizens," the statement said.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the Yemeni government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and drones toward Saudi territory.

