US Envoy Visits Northeast Syria To Meet With Coalition, SDF - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:01 PM

US Envoy Visits Northeast Syria to Meet With Coalition, SDF - State Dept.

US Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn visited Syria to meet with counter-terrorism coalition leaders and opposition, the State Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) US Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn visited Syria to meet with counter-terrorism coalition leaders and opposition, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"On December 7, Special Envoy Rayburn traveled to northeast Syria for meetings with Coalition military counterparts, senior officials of the Syrian Democratic Forces, and ranking council members and tribal leaders from the Deir ez-Zour region," the department said in a statement.

Rayburn reaffirmed the US commitment to help meet humanitarian needs and build the stability and security necessary for a better future for the Syrian people, the release added.

More Stories From World

