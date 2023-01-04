US Envoy Visits Saudi Arabia to Support Reaching Truce Extension in Yemen - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has traveled to Saudi Arabia and Jordan to support the sides to the conflict in Yemen reach a ceasefire extension, the US State Department said on Wednesday

"US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking traveled to Jordan and Saudi Arabia on January 3 to advance UN-led peace efforts and to support the Yemeni parties to reach an agreement on a truce extension and expansion, for the sake of all Yemenis," the State Department said in a press release.

The State Department emphasized that only a durable ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement will end the current conflict in Yemen and reverse the country's humanitarian crisis.

"We urge the Houthis to cooperate with the UN and listen to Yemeni calls for justice, accountability, and peace," the release said. "Yemenis deserve to determine the future of their country, and the United States remains committed to supporting a sustainable end to over eight years of conflict.

"

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles at Saudi Arabia.

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce until October 2 to negotiate an expanded truce.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on October 2 that the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels had failed to negotiate an extension of the truce.