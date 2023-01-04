UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Visits Saudi Arabia To Support Reaching Truce Extension In Yemen - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 10:58 PM

US Envoy Visits Saudi Arabia to Support Reaching Truce Extension in Yemen - State Dept.

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has traveled to Saudi Arabia and Jordan to support the sides to the conflict in Yemen reach a ceasefire extension, the US State Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has traveled to Saudi Arabia and Jordan to support the sides to the conflict in Yemen reach a ceasefire extension, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

"US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking traveled to Jordan and Saudi Arabia on January 3 to advance UN-led peace efforts and to support the Yemeni parties to reach an agreement on a truce extension and expansion, for the sake of all Yemenis," the State Department said in a press release.

The State Department emphasized that only a durable ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement will end the current conflict in Yemen and reverse the country's humanitarian crisis.

"We urge the Houthis to cooperate with the UN and listen to Yemeni calls for justice, accountability, and peace," the release said. "Yemenis deserve to determine the future of their country, and the United States remains committed to supporting a sustainable end to over eight years of conflict.

"

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles at Saudi Arabia.

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce until October 2 to negotiate an expanded truce.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on October 2 that the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels had failed to negotiate an extension of the truce.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Yemen Saudi United States Saudi Arabia January March April August October 2015 All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ or ..

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ organising committee

34 minutes ago
 UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ti ..

UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties

34 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation, CITIZEN Watches launch prog ..

Noor Dubai Foundation, CITIZEN Watches launch programme to support Bengali blind ..

34 minutes ago
 Five tenant act violators held during search opera ..

Five tenant act violators held during search operation

20 minutes ago
 US to Stand Up for Women's Rights Worldwide Includ ..

US to Stand Up for Women's Rights Worldwide Including in Afghanistan - Blinken

16 minutes ago
 Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike tol ..

Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike toll rises

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.