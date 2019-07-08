(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker told RIA Novosti on Monday that Washington supported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's efforts to reinvigorate the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy suggested to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss in Minsk with the participation of US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, "whose Crimea is and who is not in Donbas." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Zelenskyy's initiative would be considered.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said Minsk was ready to host such talks.

"President Zelenskyy is willing to try new things to get Russia to do its part to implement Minsk. We fully support President Zelenskyy's efforts to reinvigorate Minsk implementation. Ukraine is meeting its commitments under Minsk to the extent possible and Russia needs to do the same. Russia needs to implement a real, sustainable ceasefire, withdraw its heavy weapons and fighters, and disband illegal armed formations it created," Volker said.