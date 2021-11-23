UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Warns Situation In Ethiopia May Escalate Further, Cause Communications Blackouts

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:45 PM

US Envoy Warns Situation in Ethiopia May Escalate Further, Cause Communications Blackouts

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman warned on Tuesday that the situation in Ethiopia may escalate further and even cause communications blackouts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman warned on Tuesday that the situation in Ethiopia may escalate further and even cause communications blackouts.

"The situation may and I emphasize may escalate further and cause supply chain shortages, communications blackouts, travel disruptions," he told journalists at a briefing.

Ethiopia has been embroiled in an internal conflict since last November when the central government accused the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation in the northern parts of the country. Neighboring Eritrea supported the Ethiopian authorities, although in the spring of 2021, it said it was withdrawing its troops from the Tigray region.

