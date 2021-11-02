US envoy warns Tigray rebels against moving on Addis Ababa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The United States on Tuesday warned Tigrayan rebels against advancing on Addis Ababa after gains north of the Ethiopian capital, urging talks instead.

"Let me be clear: We oppose any TPLF move to Addis or any TPLF move to besiege Addis," Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said at the US Institute of Peace, referring to the Tigray People's Liberation Front.