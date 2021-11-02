UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Warns Tigray Rebels Against Moving On Addis Ababa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:56 PM

US envoy warns Tigray rebels against moving on Addis Ababa

The United States on Tuesday warned Tigrayan rebels against advancing on Addis Ababa after gains north of the Ethiopian capital, urging talks instead

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The United States on Tuesday warned Tigrayan rebels against advancing on Addis Ababa after gains north of the Ethiopian capital, urging talks instead.

"Let me be clear: We oppose any TPLF move to Addis or any TPLF move to besiege Addis," Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said at the US Institute of Peace, referring to the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Related Topics

Africa Addis Ababa United States

Recent Stories

Fundraising by natural persons punishable by impri ..

Fundraising by natural persons punishable by imprisonment, AED300,000 maximum fi ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed presented new model in combattin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed presented new model in combatting nuclear proliferation: Kazak ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulra ..

20 minutes ago
 Niazi administers oath to newly office bearers of ..

Niazi administers oath to newly office bearers of PMA AJK

8 minutes ago
 Airport Police arrest accused pedophile

Airport Police arrest accused pedophile

8 minutes ago
 CIA head meets Russian security council chief in M ..

CIA head meets Russian security council chief in Moscow

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.