US EnvoyCraft Will Travel to Israel December 22-24 - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft will travel this week to Israel to meet with senior government officials, the US mission to the world body said in a statement.

"Ambassador Kelly Craft will travel to Israel for meetings December 22-24," the statement said on Monday.

"Ambassador Craft will meet with senior Israeli government leaders and UN officials, including the UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process."

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Norwegian diplomat Tor Wennesland as the new UN Middle East envoy.

Wennesland replaced Nickolay Mladenov, who is expected to be appointed as the new UN Special Envoy for Libya.