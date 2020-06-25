US Envoys Brief UN Security Council on Plan to Extend Iran Arms Embargo - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The United States is calling on the UN Security Council member states to extend the arms embargo on Iran, US Ambassador Kelly Craft and US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook Brief told Council during a virtual briefing, the Department of State said in a media note.

"Craft and... Hook virtually briefed the UN Security Council on a proposed resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran," the note stated on Wednesday. "Hook and Ambassador Craft called on Security Council members to extend the arms embargo."

The State Department noted that conventional arms restrictions under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 are set to expire on October 18.

Hook said in the note that the UN Security Council should be united over its concern with Iranian arms transfers, and that it has maintained arms restrictions on Iran since 2007.

"He updated Security Council members on the full range of Iran's malign activity, including its September 2019 direct attack on Saudi Arabia," the note said.

Hook told the UN Security Council that Iran has neither abided by current restrictions nor demonstrated a change in its threatening behavior, according to the note.