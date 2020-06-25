UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoys Brief UN Security Council On Plan To Extend Iran Arms Embargo - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Envoys Brief UN Security Council on Plan to Extend Iran Arms Embargo - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The United States is calling on the UN Security Council member states to extend the arms embargo on Iran, US Ambassador Kelly Craft and US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook Brief told Council during a virtual briefing, the Department of State said in a media note.

"Craft and... Hook virtually briefed the UN Security Council on a proposed resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran," the note stated on Wednesday. "Hook and Ambassador Craft called on Security Council members to extend the arms embargo."

The State Department noted that conventional arms restrictions under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 are set to expire on October 18.

Hook said in the note that the UN Security Council should be united over its concern with Iranian arms transfers, and that it has maintained arms restrictions on Iran since 2007.

"He updated Security Council members on the full range of Iran's malign activity, including its September 2019 direct attack on Saudi Arabia," the note said.

Hook told the UN Security Council that Iran has neither abided by current restrictions nor demonstrated a change in its threatening behavior, according to the note.

Related Topics

Attack Resolution United Nations Iran United States Saudi Arabia September October 2019 Media

Recent Stories

UAE announces completion of National Disinfection ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

2 hours ago

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima&#039;s role in su ..

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

3 hours ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.