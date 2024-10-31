US envoys in Israel to seek Lebanon truce plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Senior US officials were to meet their Israeli counterparts Thursday to discuss a possible deal to end the conflict in Lebanon and secure Israel's northern border from Hezbollah attacks.

The US visit came as Palestinian group Hamas rejected separate truce plans proposed for the fighting in Gaza, where Israeli strikes continued overnight.

Less than a week before the US presidential election, Washington's envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk were expected in Israel and Israeli forces continued their fierce ground and air campaign against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.