US Envoys In Israel To Seek Lebanon Truce Plan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Senior US officials were to meet their Israeli counterparts Thursday to discuss a possible deal to end the conflict in Lebanon and secure Israel's northern border from Hezbollah attacks.
The US visit came as Palestinian group Hamas rejected separate truce plans proposed for the fighting in Gaza, where Israeli strikes continued overnight.
Less than a week before the US presidential election, Washington's envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk were expected in Israel and Israeli forces continued their fierce ground and air campaign against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
Recent Stories
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
All Blacks recall big guns for England clash35 minutes ago
-
Czechs buy gas from Algeria to offset Russian supplies55 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: New Zealand team to play England1 hour ago
-
Sales slump 27% at carmaker Stellantis1 hour ago
-
Hamas official says group rejects short-term Gaza truce1 hour ago
-
Kong-rey among biggest typhoons to hit Taiwan in decades1 hour ago
-
Georgia confirms ruling party won disputed election after recount1 hour ago
-
Yao Ming quits as head of China's basketball association1 hour ago
-
Spain mourns after historic floods kill 951 hour ago
-
Spain urges hard-hit regions to stay home during flood rescue1 hour ago
-
South Africa sweep Bangladesh series with crushing innings victory1 hour ago
-
Social media down in Mozambique amid opposition protest call1 hour ago