UrduPoint.com

US EPA Chief Says Air Monitoring Near Ohio Train Wreck Has Not Picked Up Health Concerns

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 01:40 AM

US EPA Chief Says Air Monitoring Near Ohio Train Wreck Has Not Picked Up Health Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Michael Regan said on Thursday that air monitoring in the Ohio town of East Palestine shows there are no health concerns following the controlled release of toxic chemicals into the environment from a rail car after a train derailment that occurred in the area earlier this month.

"Since the fire went out, EPA air monitoring has not detected any levels of health concern in the community that are attributed to the train derailment," Regan said during a press conference in East Palestine.

The EPA has assisted with the screening of more than 480 homes under the voluntary screening program offered to residents in East Palestine and no detections of toxic chemicals like vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride were identified, according to Regan. The Federal government is continuing to make those screenings available to any residents that want to have their indoor air tested, he added.

The federal government is also working with state and local governments in determining what impact the spill from the train derailment has had on surface and groundwater in the town in order to ensure that the derailment has not had an effect on drinking water supplies, Regan said.

The Ohio Department of Health has recommended that residents use bottled water, Regan noted.

On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement that drinking water in the city of East Palestine is safe to drink after a new test detected no contaminants following the train derailment.

Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The EPA said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.

However, some 3,500 fish died in waterways near the derailment and several residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches after toxic chemicals were released into the air following the derailment.

Related Topics

Fire Governor Palestine Water Car Died February Media From Government

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039; ..

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039;CARICOM&#039; meeting in Baham ..

1 hour ago
 Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of se ..

Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of search and rescue equipment

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

2 hours ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

2 hours ago
 UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding ..

UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding Members Unhelpful in Search fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.