US EPA Chief Says Air Monitoring Near Ohio Train Wreck Has Not Picked Up Health Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Michael Regan said on Thursday that air monitoring in the Ohio town of East Palestine shows there are no health concerns following the controlled release of toxic chemicals into the environment from a rail car after a train derailment that occurred in the area earlier this month.

"Since the fire went out, EPA air monitoring has not detected any levels of health concern in the community that are attributed to the train derailment," Regan said during a press conference in East Palestine.

The EPA has assisted with the screening of more than 480 homes under the voluntary screening program offered to residents in East Palestine and no detections of toxic chemicals like vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride were identified, according to Regan. The Federal government is continuing to make those screenings available to any residents that want to have their indoor air tested, he added.

The federal government is also working with state and local governments in determining what impact the spill from the train derailment has had on surface and groundwater in the town in order to ensure that the derailment has not had an effect on drinking water supplies, Regan said.

The Ohio Department of Health has recommended that residents use bottled water, Regan noted.

On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement that drinking water in the city of East Palestine is safe to drink after a new test detected no contaminants following the train derailment.

Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The EPA said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.

However, some 3,500 fish died in waterways near the derailment and several residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches after toxic chemicals were released into the air following the derailment.