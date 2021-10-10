UrduPoint.com

US Equipment Left In Afghanistan Will Help Russia, China, Trump Says

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump says US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan will now benefit other powers, including Russia and China.

"Russia and China they already have samples of our great helicopters, we have the Apache helicopters ... and they are now re-engineering the equipment, they are de-engineering, they are taking it apart, they are figuring it out and very soon they'll be building the best stuff for less money," Trump said at the "Save America" rally in Des Moines on Saturday.

The former president said that contrary to some claims, the equipment left in Afghanistan was not disabled and "tremendous numbers" of US weaponry and equipment are now being sold on the black market.

In September, Trump told a crowd of supporters in Perry, Georgia that US President Joe Biden's handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was a major display of incompetence.

Speaking in Iowa on Saturday, Trump once again reiterated his election claims saying that Biden and the Democrats are "destroying our country" based on a rigged election that involved duplicated ballots with no serial numbers.

Trump pointed out that crime "is through the roof" in the US and "people want other people to stop shooting and knifing other people to death." He criticized the Biden administration for offering benefits to "illegal aliens" instead of hard-working US citizens.

Trump called on his supporters to focus on electing as many Republicans as possible during the midterm elections next year.

