US Equipped, Prepared To Fight Omicron Variant - CDC Director

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 11:19 PM

The United States stands equipped and prepared to fight the newly-identified Omicron coronavirus variant, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday

"We are equipped and prepared to fight the Omicron variant head on. We're actively taking steps to stay ahead of Omicron," Walensky said during a press briefing.

In addition to California, where the first case of an Omicron infection was detected earlier this week, the US states of Minnesota, Colorado, Hawaii and New York have also reported cases of the new coronavirus variant, she added. In addition, Nebraska reported six cases of Omicron on Friday.

The main tool at the CDC's disposal to identify Omicron is genomic sequencing, which makes it possible to confirm the variant within hours after detection by states, Walensky said.

The CDC director noted that at the present time, the CDC is taking steps to enhance and streamline genomic sequencing across the US, and is expanding surveillance of international travelers.

At the same time, 99.9% of all new COVID-19 cases are of the Delta variant that became the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus in summer, according to Walensky.

Last week, the World Health Organization identified the new strain of the coronavirus, first reported in South Africa, as one of concern, since it may be more transmissible and dangerous. However, local doctors and officials have reported that the cases are mild. Cases have been confirmed in multiple countries, and some governments have rushed to suspend travel with southern African nations to slow the spread of the new variant.

