US Erecting Facility on Southern Border to Hold 1,000 Migrants, Will Open in January - CBP

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is erecting a large tent facility in the city of El Paso, Texas, that will hold about 1,000 asylum-seeking migrants as they are processed after arriving at the United States' border with Mexico, a CBP spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a large number of construction crews were active building a tent camp in the middle of the desert on the outskirts of El Paso, where tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in recent weeks.

"US Customs and Border Protection is erecting a soft-sided facility on land acquired by the Department of Homeland Security," the spokesperson said. "The facility will be used by US Border Patrol El Paso sector to provide additional migrant processing capabilities, with a capacity to hold approximately 1,000 migrants while they are processed in accordance with US immigration law. The facility is expected to be operational sometime in January."

The new facility is part of CBP's response efforts regarding increased migrant encounters in the El Paso area, along with surging additional personnel and providing funding to local partners, the spokesperson said.

The addition of temporary processing facilities such as the one that is being built in El Paso increases CBP's capacity to safely take migrants into custody and place them into immigration proceedings, the spokesperson added.

Although the new tent facility is near the Fort Bliss Army base, it is not being built on military grounds, a US Army spokesperson told Sputnik.

This week, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's request to end the COVID-era Title 42 immigration policy that allowed the authorities to deny migrants entry in the United States based on their health status. Several Republican states had urged the court to leave it in place in order to avert a worsening of the current border crisis.

White House spokesperson Karine Jeane-Pierre said the Biden administration will comply with the US Supreme Court's order and in the meantime will continue to advance preparations to manage the migration on the US-Mexico border.

The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to CBP data.