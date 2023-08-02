Open Menu

US Escalates Battery, Microchip Minerals To Critical Status - Energy Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The US moved to critical status several key materials used in batteries and microchip due to their importance to green transition technologies and vulnerability to supply disruptions, the Energy Department said in a new assessment.

The report comes a month after Beijing, in retaliation to US restrictions targeting Chinese technology, unveiled new export controls on gallium and germanium, key elements used in semiconductors, including microchips found in military applications. The measures went into effect on Tuesday.

"Materials used in batteries for EVs and stationary storage are now considered to be critical," the report, released on Monday, said. "Lithium becomes critical in the medium term due to its broader use in various battery chemistries and the rampant growth of the EV industry. Natural graphite is a new addition in this assessment and is also found to be critical.

Major materials like aluminum, copper, nickel, and silicon, the report added, moved from noncritical in the short term to near critical in the medium term due to their importance in electrification.

The list also reiterates the critical status of gallium, cobalt, and rare earth elements that are indispensable for commercial and military applications, such as jet engine magnets and wind turbine generators.

Several materials identified in the report are not on the USGS critical minerals list because the Energy Department's study is focused on clean energy technologies rather than the economy in general.

China produces 80% of the world's gallium, 60% of its germanium, and is the leading supplier of rare earth elements. China is also the leading source of critical minerals the United States is greater than 50% net import reliant.

