The United States is escalating digital attacks on Russia's electric power grid, including implanting software code into the system, as a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, The New York Times reported, citing US government officials

According to the officials, as cited by the news outlet, the United States has been penetrating the control systems of Russia's electric grid with reconnaissance probes since 2012. However, now Washington has shifted toward a more aggressive policy, placing potentially crippling malware inside Russia's system, the sources said.

This tactic is meant partly as a warning and partly as a platform to launch cyberattacks against Russia in the case of a major conflict breaking out between Washington and Moscow, which could potentially even mean crippling Russia's electric grid or military server.

On Tuesday, Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the United States was taking a broader view of potential digital targets to warn Russia and anyone interested in committing cyberattacks against the North American country, that there would be repercussions to such actions.

Trump issued new authorities to the Cyber Command, the branch of the Pentagon that runs the military's offensive and defensive operations in cyberspace, last summer, giving the agency more leeway to conduct offensive online operations without asking for the president's approval, by making offensive cyberspace activities akin to traditional military operations on the ground.