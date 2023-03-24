UrduPoint.com

US Escalates Ukrainian Conflict, Thwarts Peace Efforts - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 07:39 PM

US Escalates Ukrainian Conflict, Thwarts Peace Efforts - Chinese Foreign Ministry

The US inflates the Ukrainian conflict and prevents other countries from promoting peace negotiations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday during a regular press briefing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The US inflates the Ukrainian conflict and prevents other countries from promoting peace negotiations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday during a regular press briefing.

"On the Ukrainian crisis, China has always followed the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. We have taken an objective and impartial position, actively promoted peace talks, and firmly stood on the side of peace and dialogue and the side of historical truth. We are playing a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

The US, however, has been fanning the flames and thwarting other countries' efforts for peace talks," the diplomat said.

In February, China released a 12-point document titled "China' Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Later in the month, the US President Joe Biden said he sees nothing in China's proposed peace plan for Ukraine that would benefit any country but Russia.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Mao Kiev February All From

Recent Stories

Moldovan Anti-EU Party Claims Authorities Preparin ..

Moldovan Anti-EU Party Claims Authorities Preparing Military Provocation Near Tr ..

3 minutes ago
 Japan's Sakamoto survives wobble to retain world s ..

Japan's Sakamoto survives wobble to retain world skating title

8 minutes ago
 Sport Adviser to CM Punjab inspects laying work o ..

Sport Adviser to CM Punjab inspects laying work of synthetic turf

8 minutes ago
 French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin to exit Russia

French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin to exit Russia

8 minutes ago
 Recent rain harmful for standing wheat, maize

Recent rain harmful for standing wheat, maize

8 minutes ago
 10th NAS Sports Tournament off to perfect start wi ..

10th NAS Sports Tournament off to perfect start with thrilling padel competition ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.