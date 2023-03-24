US Escalates Ukrainian Conflict, Thwarts Peace Efforts - Chinese Foreign Ministry

The US inflates the Ukrainian conflict and prevents other countries from promoting peace negotiations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday during a regular press briefing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The US inflates the Ukrainian conflict and prevents other countries from promoting peace negotiations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday during a regular press briefing.

"On the Ukrainian crisis, China has always followed the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. We have taken an objective and impartial position, actively promoted peace talks, and firmly stood on the side of peace and dialogue and the side of historical truth. We are playing a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

The US, however, has been fanning the flames and thwarting other countries' efforts for peace talks," the diplomat said.

In February, China released a 12-point document titled "China' Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Later in the month, the US President Joe Biden said he sees nothing in China's proposed peace plan for Ukraine that would benefit any country but Russia.