US' Esper Accuses Russia, China of Using COVID-19 Crisis to Promote Their Interests

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has accused Moscow and Beijing of taking advantage of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and putting forward their interests.

"Unfortunately, Russia and China are both taking advantage of a unique situation to advance their own interests. Russia provided medical assistance to Italy but then attempted to use that assistance to drive a wedge between Italy and its allies with a disinformation campaign," Esper told the Italian La Stampa newspaper, which was published on Monday.

In late April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's assistance to other countries amid the global pandemic is an exclusively humanitarian issue.

"The United States hopes that the Russian assistance to Italy has been helpful, and is confident that Italian national security organizations stay vigilant while the Russian contingent remains in their territory," Esper told La Stampa.

The Italian authorities have several times expressed their gratitude to Russia for helping their country in the fight against COVID-19.

Esper also said that some countries may use the pandemic and economic crisis as an opportunity to "invest in critical industries and infrastructure, which in turn may affect long-term security." The US defense secretary also called to boycott Chinese tech giant Huawei.

"Reliance on Chinese 5G vendors, for example, could render our partners' critical systems vulnerable to disruption, manipulation, and espionage. It could also jeopardize our communication and intelligence sharing capabilities," Esper said.

At the same time, China has been repeatedly calling for global unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.