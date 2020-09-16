US Espionage Suspect Paul Whelan Making Hats, Coats at Russian Labor Camp - Brother

US citizen Paul Whelan has been assigned to make hats and coats at a labor camp he was recently transferred to in Russia, his brother David Whelan said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) US citizen Paul Whelan has been assigned to make hats and coats at a labor camp he was recently transferred to in Russia, his brother David Whelan said on Wednesday.

"Paul indicated that the other prisoners are mostly non-Russians and non-English speakers. His work at the camp will consist of making hats and coats," David Whelan said in a statement.

David Whelan said his brother had a 15-minute phone call with staff from the Canadian Embassy on Tuesday and mentioned that he felt healthy.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, was arrested in Russia in December 2018 on charges of espionage. A Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years on June 15. Whelan denies being involved in espionage and insists he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.