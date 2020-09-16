UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Espionage Suspect Paul Whelan Making Hats, Coats At Russian Labor Camp - Brother

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:48 PM

US Espionage Suspect Paul Whelan Making Hats, Coats at Russian Labor Camp - Brother

US citizen Paul Whelan has been assigned to make hats and coats at a labor camp he was recently transferred to in Russia, his brother David Whelan said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) US citizen Paul Whelan has been assigned to make hats and coats at a labor camp he was recently transferred to in Russia, his brother David Whelan said on Wednesday.

"Paul indicated that the other prisoners are mostly non-Russians and non-English speakers. His work at the camp will consist of making hats and coats," David Whelan said in a statement.

David Whelan said his brother had a 15-minute phone call with staff from the Canadian Embassy on Tuesday and mentioned that he felt healthy.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, was arrested in Russia in December 2018 on charges of espionage. A Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years on June 15. Whelan denies being involved in espionage and insists he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Marriage David Ireland United Kingdom June December 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

50 minutes ago

Ghazan Jamal highlights KP government's measure to ..

2 minutes ago

Rafid announces 20 pct increase in smart applicati ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi to establish first investment office in ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi economic Cooperation Committee sets goal ..

1 hour ago

Indian, Brazilian, S.African Foreign Ministers Dis ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.