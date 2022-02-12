US Establishes $6Bln Program to Preserve Clean Nuclear Infrastructure - Energy Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The US government today took the first steps to establish a $6 billion civil nuclear credit program that supports the continued operation of nuclear reactors, the Energy Department said in a press release on Friday.

"The US Department of Energy (DOE) today released a Notice of Intent (NOI) and Request for Information (RFI) on the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's $6 billion Civil Nuclear Credit Program," the release said. "The nuclear credit program supports the continued operation of US nuclear reactors, the nation's largest source of clean power."

According to the Energy Department, fluctuating energy markets and a range of other economic factors have led to 12 commercial reactors across the United States being shut down since early 2013.

The closures have resulted in increased carbon emissions in the areas where the reactors were located, poorer air quality, and the disappearance of thousands of high-paying jobs, according to the release.

Nuclear power currently provides 52 percent of the nation's 100 percent clean electricity, and the Biden-Harris Administration has identified 93 reactors as a vital resource to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the release added.