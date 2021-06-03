US Establishes Countering Corruption as Core National Security Interest - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The United States is establishing the fight against corruption as a core national security interest, President Joe Biden said upon issuing a National Security Study Memorandum (NSSM) on Thursday.

"In issuing this National Security Study Memorandum, I establish countering corruption as a core United States national security interest," Biden said in a statement. "With this Memorandum, I am directing departments and agencies to make recommendations that will significantly bolster the ability of the US government to combat corruption."

Biden noted that corruption is a risk to US national security and must be recognized as such because it attacks the foundations of democratic institutions, drives and intensifies extremism and makes it easier for authoritarian regimes to corrode democratic governance.

"Fighting corruption is not just good governance. It is self-defense. It is patriotism, and it is essential to the preservation of our democracy and our future," Biden said, adding that strengthening the resilience of rights-respecting democracies is one of the defining challenges of "our era."

The US president said the United States will lead by example and in partnership with allies, civil society and the private sector to fight corruption in what amounts to be a mission for the entire world.

"[W]e must all stand in support of courageous citizens around the globe who are demanding honest, transparent governance," he said.

US agencies are expected to complete a review on countering corruption within 200 days of the date of the Memorandum and the National Security Advisor to submit a report and recommendations to the president for further direction and action.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the release of the Memorandum, a senior Biden administration official said the United States will expand its law enforcement action against corrupt actors throughout the world.

"We are looking to make significant and systemic changes to the regulatory structure that governs illicit finance. We are looking to increase the use of law enforcement tools to go after corrupt actors," the official said.

The official explained that sanctions will be an important though not the only part of the conversation about countering corruption between the US government and its international partners. The United States is considering improving its foreign assistance and diplomatic efforts as tools in the fight against corruption, the official added.