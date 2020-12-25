UrduPoint.com
US Establishes New 'Virtual Presence Post' In Western Sahara - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Establishes New 'Virtual Presence Post' in Western Sahara - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The United States began establishing its virtual diplomatic post in Western Sahara as a first step of creating a consulate in the region, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"Consistent with President Trump's proclamation on recognizing the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the Western Sahara, the State Department announces that it has begun the process to establish a US consulate in the region," Pompeo said. "Effective immediately, we are inaugurating a virtual presence post for Western Sahara, with a focus on promoting economic and social development, to be followed soon by a fully functioning consulate.

"

The virtual post will be managed by the US Embassy in Morocco, he added. The US will continue to support political negotiations in the region, Pompeo said.

Trump announced in early December that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco, which entails the establishment of full diplomatic relations and air travel between the two nations, as well as the United States' recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

