US Establishes 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' Task Force - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Trump administration has set up a new task force to investigate Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) run by the US Navy, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"On August 4, 2020, Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist approved the establishment of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force (UAPTF)," the release stated on Friday. "The Department of the Navy, under the cognizance of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, will lead the UAPTF."

The Defense Department established the UAPTF to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs.

The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security, the release explained.

"The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report," the release stated.

These procedures include examinations of incursions that are initially reported as UAP when the observer cannot immediately identify what he or she is observing, the Defense Department added.