US Establishment's Growing Political Disunity Sign Of Imperial Decline - Ex-Intel Official

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 07:10 AM

US Establishment's Growing Political Disunity Sign of Imperial Decline - Ex-Intel Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The recent attack on President Joe Biden by former US military officials reveals the defense establishment is politically polarized, which is yet another sign that the American empire is on the decline, former FBI special agent and intelligence analyst Coleen Rowley told Sputnik.

Rowley was commenting on the letter from 120 retired US generals and admirals published on Thursday that called for the removal of Biden from office on the grounds of his allegedly impaired mental and physical condition.

"I think this letter seems to represent the right-wing side of the - yes, fairly unprecedented in my lifetime at least- political politicization occurring in the United States which is now extending to the military and MIC [military-industrial complex] hierarchy," Rowley, who  was TIME magazine's joint Person of the Year in 2002, said. "Power-mongering and corruption at the top just seems to reach ever greater peaks as blowback in a declining US-NATO-Israel Empire.

"

These officials, she added, are ever more desperate and recklessly grasping to retain power vis-a-vis the rest of the world, and thus "falling into more internal strife and division."

Both the left and right wing's powerful factions' scapegoating of each other were equally nonsensical, Rowley said.

The right, she added, is claiming Biden is Marxist while the left had claimed former President Donald Trump was either "a Hitler fascist or a Commie pawn."

The absurdity of current US public discourse on national security issues is obvious to any outside observer, Rowley pointed out.

"Martians would undoubtedly find the entire power-mongering situation in the world's latest empire hilarious as both politicized sides of the Military War Hawk MIC are sadly in total agreement about the need to use military force to the point of omnicidal nuclear bombs, in order to retain the Empire's control," she said.

