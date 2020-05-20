US Estimates Economic Costs of Coronavirus Pandemic to Be $9Trln - Pompeo

The United States assesses the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic to be as much as $9 trillion, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United States assesses the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic to be as much as $9 trillion, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"This plague has cost roughly 90,000 American lives, more than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs since March," Pompeo said.

"Globally, 300,000 lives, could be as much as $9 trillion according to our estimates cost imposition on the world by the Chinese Communist Party failures."