US Estimates Ukraine Lost Over 15% of Bradleys Committed in March - Reports

The United States is considering that Ukrainian forces lost more than 15% of the 113 Bradley fighting vehicles the Pentagon sent to Kiev in the conflict against Russia, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a senior US military official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United States is considering that Ukrainian forces lost more than 15% of the 113 Bradley fighting vehicles the Pentagon sent to Kiev in the conflict against Russia, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a senior US military official.

The official said that Washington provided Kiev 113 Bradleys in March, and at least 17 of them, or more than 15%, have been damaged or destroyed at the battlefield, according to the report. He also noted that the American side expected a faster pace of Ukrainian operations, however, this slowdown was not unexpected because of the extensive Russian defenses.

He also cautioned against drawing any broad conclusions based on the initial results of operations, the report said.

At the same time, while the Biden administration is publicly calling on to show patience, it is expressing frustration over the progress in private conversation. For instance, the report cited one senior administration official who described the result of the first weeks of the operations as "sobering."

"They're behind schedule," this official said.

Russia's military activities have turned Kiev's so-called "counteroffensive" into a "slow and bloody slog," the report noted.

The Ukrainian forces so far crossed less than half of the distance they need to reach Russia's major defensive positions, it added.

The report states that the Ukrainian army faces several "vexing challenges" that complicate its plans. That includes even a landscape of the areas where it has to operate without additional natural "coverage," such as hills or forests, it added.

In addition, the report noted that Russian KA-52 attack helicopters have been able to break through Ukrainian air defenses and slow Kiev's movements while damaging or destroying Western-provided tanks and armored fighting vehicles.

Kiev's success now depends on how many tanks, armored vehicles, and soldiers it will be able to preserve before the Primary defensive, the report added.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had lost about 430 soldiers in the Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman, South Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past 24 hours. Moscow noted that Kiev's forces continued offensive attempts in Donetsk and other directions during the past day, and the Russian military repelled two attacks near the Spirne settlement in Donetsk People's Republic.