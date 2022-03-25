UrduPoint.com

US, EU Agree New Pact On Transatlantic Transfers Of Personal Data

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 04:19 PM

US, EU agree new pact on transatlantic transfers of personal data

President Joe Biden on Friday said the US and EU had struck a new agreement on the transfer of personal data that would replace previous arrangements that were struck down by Europe's top court over spying concerns

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden on Friday said the US and EU had struck a new agreement on the transfer of personal data that would replace previous arrangements that were struck down by Europe's top court over spying concerns.

The urgently needed arrangements came as US tech giants faced a barrage of lawsuits from EU activists who are concerned about the ability of US security services to access the personal data of Europeans.

This will be a third attempt for a new data arrangement and succeeds deals that were invalidated after succesful lawsuits argued that US laws violated the fundamental rights of EU citizens.

The deal "underscores our shared commitment to privacy, to data protection and to the rule of law", Biden said in a joint press appearance in Brussels with EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

He said the new deal, which was agreed in principle, would allow the EU executive to once again authorise "transatlantic data flows that helped facilitate $7.1 trillion and economic relationships with the EU".

The new arrangement, which still needs to be finalised, will almost certainly face intense legal scrutiny.

The previous deal, known as Privacy Shield, was struck down in 2020 and was the successor to another EU-US deal, Safe Harbour, which was itself torpedoed by a similar court ruling in 2015.

