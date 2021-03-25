UrduPoint.com
US, EU Agree To Intensify Cooperation On Afghanistan To Advance Peace Process - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

US, EU Agree to Intensify Cooperation on Afghanistan to Advance Peace Process - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The United States and the European Union have agreed to intensify efforts to advance the Afghan peace process, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"The United States and the European Union intend to intensify their cooperation on Afghanistan, together with key partners, to advance the peace process and to ensure the long-term stability and prosperity of the country," the statement said.

