US, EU Agree to Intensify Negotiations on Data Flows Protection - Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The United States and the European Union have agreed to intensify negotiations to enhance the Privacy Shield network guarding Transatlantic data flows between citizens, economies and societies, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement on Thursday.

"The US government and the European Commission have decided to intensify negotiations on an enhanced EU-US Privacy Shield framework to comply with the July 16, 2020 judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the Schrems II case," the statement said.

The Schrems II case, initiated by the Irish Data Protection Commission, argued that the EU standard contractual clauses for the transfer of personal data to processors outside the bloc did not have adequate protection because they lacked safeguards against US government surveillance and therefore violated the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Raimondo said the US-EU partnership on data flows protection is supposed to facilitate economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The EU-US Privacy Shield framework is a mechanism that allows companies on both sides of the Atlantic to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the EU to the US.

On July 16, 2020, the European Court of Justice declared the EU-US Privacy Shield framework invalid as part of the Schrems II case.