UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, EU Agree To Intensify Negotiations On Data Flows Protection - Commerce Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

US, EU Agree to Intensify Negotiations on Data Flows Protection - Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The United States and the European Union have agreed to intensify negotiations to enhance the Privacy Shield network guarding Transatlantic data flows between citizens, economies and societies, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement on Thursday.

"The US government and the European Commission have decided to intensify negotiations on an enhanced EU-US Privacy Shield framework to comply with the July 16, 2020 judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the Schrems II case," the statement said.

The Schrems II case, initiated by the Irish Data Protection Commission, argued that the EU standard contractual clauses for the transfer of personal data to processors outside the bloc did not have adequate protection because they lacked safeguards against US government surveillance and therefore violated the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Raimondo said the US-EU partnership on data flows protection is supposed to facilitate economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The EU-US Privacy Shield framework is a mechanism that allows companies on both sides of the Atlantic to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the EU to the US.

On July 16, 2020, the European Court of Justice declared the EU-US Privacy Shield framework invalid as part of the Schrems II case.

Related Topics

European Union Ireland United States July 2020 Commerce From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

1 hour ago

UK lobbying watchdog probes ex-PM Cameron over Gre ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq gets 336,000 vaccine doses through UN initiat ..

24 minutes ago

US Senate to Take Up Asian Hate Crimes Bill on Apr ..

24 minutes ago

England captain Morgan out of final two India ODIs ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.