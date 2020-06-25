US, EU Agree to Launch Dialogue on China - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that the United States has accepted a European Union proposal to launch a dialogue on China.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the United States has accepted High Representative [Josep] Borrell's proposal to create a US-EU dialogue on China," Pompeo said at the virtual sitting of the German Marshall Fund's Brussels Forum.

Pompeo also said he hopes to travel to the European Union in the coming few weeks to discuss the proposal.