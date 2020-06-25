UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, EU Agree To Launch Dialogue On China - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

US, EU Agree to Launch Dialogue on China - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that the United States has accepted a European Union proposal to launch a dialogue on China.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the United States has accepted High Representative [Josep] Borrell's proposal to create a US-EU dialogue on China," Pompeo said at the virtual sitting of the German Marshall Fund's Brussels Forum.

Pompeo also said he hopes to travel to the European Union in the coming few weeks to discuss the proposal.

Related Topics

China German European Union Brussels United States Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

56 minutes ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

3 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.