US, EU agree to suspend Airbus-Boeing tariffs

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Washington and Brussels have agreed to suspend tit-for-tat tariffs imposed during their dispute over subsidies for rival planemakers Airbus and Boeing, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"I was glad to speak to President Biden this afternoon -- the first of many exchanges and the start of a good personal partnership," she said, in a European Commission statement.

"President Biden and I agreed to suspend all our tariffs imposed in the context of the Airbus-Boeing disputes, both on aircraft and non-aircraft products, for an initial period of 4 months."