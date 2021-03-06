UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, EU Agree To Suspend Airbus-Boeing Tariffs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:18 AM

US, EU agree to suspend Airbus-Boeing tariffs

Washington and Brussels have agreed to suspend tit-for-tat tariffs imposed during their dispute over subsidies for rival planemakers Airbus and Boeing, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Washington and Brussels have agreed to suspend tit-for-tat tariffs imposed during their dispute over subsidies for rival planemakers Airbus and Boeing, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"I was glad to speak to President Biden this afternoon -- the first of many exchanges and the start of a good personal partnership," she said, in a European Commission statement.

"President Biden and I agreed to suspend all our tariffs imposed in the context of the Airbus-Boeing disputes, both on aircraft and non-aircraft products, for an initial period of 4 months."

Related Topics

Washington Brussels All

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

7 minutes ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

7 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

9 minutes ago

FBR, AJCL Consortium sign contract for Track and T ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates people on Saraik ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif to Present 'Constructive' Plan of Act ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.